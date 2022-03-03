Weather forecast: Partly cloudy on Friday - iefimerida.gr

Partly cloudy and winds from variable directions are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Scattered showers in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -01C to 11C.

Clouds and scattered showers in the western parts with temperatures between 03C and 15C.

Scattered clouds and light rain in the afternoon in the eastern parts and temperatures between 0C and 15C.

Partly cloudy and scattered showers in the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-16C.

Scattered clouds in Athens, 05C-15C. Light rain in Thessaloniki, 02C-11C.