Weather forecast: Partly cloudy - iefimerida.gr

Partly cloudy and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale.

Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 05C to 20C. Clouds and gradually scattered showers in the western parts with temperatures between 06C and 22C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 09C and 23C. Scattered clouds in the Aegean islands and Crete, 13C-23C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 11C-22C; the same for Thessaloniki, 07C-18C.