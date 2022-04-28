Weather forecast: Overcast on Friday - iefimerida.gr

Generally overcast weather is forecast on Friday, with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Macedonia, Epirus, and northern parts of Thessaly.
Northeasterly winds registering 4 to 6 on the Beaufort scale, rising to 7 at places in the Aegean. Temperatures will drop in the north, and will generally range between 10C and 24C nationally.
In Athens, thin cloud cover that will increase. NNE winds registering 4 to 7 on the Beaufort scale, temperatures from 13C to 23C.
In Thessaloniki, overcast with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, the latter at higher elevations.
Variable winds registering 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale, dropping to 2 and 3 midday. Temperatures ranging from 11C to 23C.
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο