Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

 Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Wednesday
Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Wednesday

πανδημία κορωνοϊού
Κόσμος στο κέντρο της Αθήνας/ Φωτογραφία: Eurokinissi
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Clouds and showers in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 18C to 36C.

Mostly fair in the westernand eastern parts with temperatures between 19C and 38C.

Sunny in the Aegean islands and Crete, 22C-35C. Fair in Athens, 24C-37C. Scattered showers in Thessaloniki in the afternoon, 22C-33C.

