Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Mostly fair in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from 18C to 36C. Scattered clouds in the western parts with temperatures between 20C and 37C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 20C and 37C. Fair in the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-36C. Scattered clouds in Athens 24C-35C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 22C-33C.

