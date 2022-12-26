Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Scattered clouds in the north with temperatures ranging from 01C to 17C. Partly cloudy in the western parts with temperatures between 04C and 19C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 04C and 20C. Scattered clouds in the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-20C. Mostly fair in Athens, 06C-19C; the same for Thessaloniki, 05C-16C.

