Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Tuesday

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Scattered clouds in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 08C to 28C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 11C and 29C. Sunny in the Aegean islands and Crete, 14C-26C. Mostly fair in Athens, 15C-27C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 12C-26C.

