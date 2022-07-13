Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale.

Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 12C to 33C.

Scattered clouds in the western parts with temperatures between 16C and 34C.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures ranging from 17C and 33C.

Scattered clouds in the Aegean islands and Crete, 21C-33C. Mostly fair in Athens, 22C-33C; the same for Thessaloniki, 19C-31C.