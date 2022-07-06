 Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Thursday - iefimerida.gr
Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Thursday

NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Clouds and showers in the afternoon in eastern Macedonia and Thrace and mostly fair in the other parts of northern Greece with temperatures ranging from 18C to 35C.

Mostly fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 19C and 37C. Sunny in the Aegean islands and Crete, 22C-35C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 21C-36C; the same for Thessaloniki, 22C-33C.

