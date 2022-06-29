Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Mostly fair in northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 17C to 36C.

Scattered clouds in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 22C and 37C.

Sunny in the Aegean islands and Crete, 21C-31C. Mostly fair in Athens, 23C-35C; the same for Thessaloniki, 21C-35C.