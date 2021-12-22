Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Thursday | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair weather in most parts of the country and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -02C to 10C.

Scattered clouds in the western parts with temperatures between 04C and 14C.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Partly cloudy in the eastern parts with temperatures between 01C and 12C. Scattered clouds in the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-15C.

Partly cloudy in Athens, 07C-12C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, -01C-10C.