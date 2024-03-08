Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Saturday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 04C to 15C. Scattered clouds in the western parts with temperatures between 06C and 18C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 03C and 17C. Mostly fair in the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 07C-18C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 08C-15C.