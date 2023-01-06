Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds is forecast for Saturday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 02C to 14C. Mostly fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 07C and 17C. Mostly fair with scattered clouds in the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-18C. Fair in Athens, 06C-16C; the same for Thessaloniki, 04C-14C.

