 Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Saturday - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Saturday

Το 2022 φεύγει με καλοκαιρινές εικόνες στην Αττική
Το 2022 φεύγει με καλοκαιρινές εικόνες στην Αττική - Φωτογραφία: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds is forecast for Saturday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 02C to 14C. Mostly fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 07C and 17C. Mostly fair with scattered clouds in the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-18C. Fair in Athens, 06C-16C; the same for Thessaloniki, 04C-14C.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ