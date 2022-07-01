Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Saturday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 20C to 37C.

Scattered clouds in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 20C and 37C.

Sunny in the Aegean islands and Crete, 22C-35C. Mostly fair in Athens, 25C-37C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 22C-35C.