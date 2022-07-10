Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Monday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 17C to 30C.

Mostly fair in the western and eastern parts of the country with temperatures between 18C and 32C.

Sunny in the Aegean islands and Crete, 21C-31C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 19C-31C, Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 18C-29C.