Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Friday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Friday.

Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Clouds and scattered showers in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 13C to 33C.

Mostly fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 15C and 36C.

Sunny in the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-33C. Mostly fair in Athens, 18C-34C. Partly cloudy and scattered showers in Thessaloniki, 16C-30C