Weather forecast: Overcast with sporadic rain on Monday - iefimerida.gr

Most of Greece will be overcast on Monday, with many areas experiencing light rain with or without snow or light snowfall at higher elevations.

N-NEasterly winds registering 4 to 7 on the Beaufort scale is forecast.

Temperatures to rise slightly as to the higher range, especially west, registering from -05C to 13C, while icy conditions will prevail in general at the start and end of the day.

In Athens, light sporadic rain or a mix of rain and snow, improving by late afternoon. NE winds registering 3-6 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures from 00C to 09C.

In Thessaloniki, slightly overcast. Variable winds registering 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures registering from -03C to 09C.