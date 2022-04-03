Weather forecast: Partly cloudy on Monday - iefimerida.gr

Partly cloudy and northerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Partly cloudy and scattered showers in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country, temperatures between 04C and 16C.

Cloudy in the western parts of the country with local showers and temperatures ranging from 09C to 21C.

Partly cloudy in the eastern parts with temperatures between 06C and 19C. Scattered clouds in the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-17C.

Scaterred clouds in Athens, 09C-19C. Partly cloudy, scattered showers in Thessaloniki, 07C-15C.