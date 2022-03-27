Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, light rain on Monday - iefimerida.gr

Partly cloudy and light rain is forecast for Monday. Southeasterly wind will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.

The weather conditions favour the transfer of African dust. Light rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 05C to 19C.

Scattered showers until late in the afternoon in the western parts with temperatures between 08C and 18C. Partly cloudy and scattered showers in the eastern parts with temperatures between 09C and 19C.

Partly cloudy and light rain in the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-19C. Scattered clouds with a chance of rain mostly in the evening in Athens, 09C-19C.

Light rain in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 07C-17C.