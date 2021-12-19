Partly sunny weather forecast on Monday | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Partly sunny weather with scattered showers and snow on higher ground is forecast in most parts of Greece on Monday.

Winds west northwesterly, 3-7 Beaufort. Temperatures will range from -3C to 11C in the north, between 1C and 15C in the west, 1C and 15C on the eastern mainland and from 8C to 15C on the islands of the Aegean.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Partly sunny in Evia, with temperatures between 2C and 13C. Same in Attica. Sunny in Thessaloniki, with temperatures from -1C to 10C.