Weather forecast: Clouds, rain on Holy Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Scattered showers and north-northwesterly winds are forecast for Tuesday (Holy Tuesday). Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Clouds, rain with snowfall in the mountainous areas of northern Greece and temperatures ranging from 04C to 13C.

Scattered showers with gradual improvement in the western parts of the country with temperatures between 10C and 16C.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Clouds and rain in the eastern parts with gradual improvement and temperatures between 08C and 15C.

Clouds and rain in the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-18C. Scattered showers and gradually mostly fair in Athens, 10C-14C. Showers in Thessaloniki, 06C-13C.