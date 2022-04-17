Weather forecast: Rain on Holy Monday - iefimerida.gr

Clouds, showers and north-northeasterly winds are forecast for Monday (Holy Monday).

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 05C to 12C.

Clouds and scattered showers in the western parts with temperatures between 10C and 16C. Clouds and rain in the eastern parts with temperatures between 08C and 15C.

Clouds and scattered showers in the Aegean islands and Crete, 14C-19C. Scattered showers in Athens, 10C-14C. Clouds and scattered showers in Thessaloniki, 08C-11C.