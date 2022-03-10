 Weather forecast: Low temperatures. sleet on Friday - iefimerida.gr
Weather forecast: Low temperatures. sleet on Friday

άνδρας περπατά σε δρόμο με χιόνια
Άνδρας περπατά σε δρόμο με χιόνια/ Φωτογραφία αρχείου: EUROKINISSI/ ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ
Rain, sleet and snowfall is forecast for Friday. Northerly winds will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Partly cloudy and light snowfall in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -07C to 06C.

Scattered showers in the western parts with temperatures between 02C and 10C. Snowfall in the eastern parts with temperatures between -03C and 08C.

Rain or sleet in the Aegean islands and Crete. Snow will fall in the semi-mountainous and mountainous areas, 04C-10C.

Sleet or snow in Athens, -01C -05C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, -03C-06C.

