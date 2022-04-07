Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Friday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair weather and southerly winds is forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Mostly fair in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from 07C to 21C.

Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 14C and 21C.

Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 10C and 24C.

Mostly fair in the Aegean islands and Crete, 14C-22C. Mostly fair in Athens, 12C-23C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, 10C-20C.