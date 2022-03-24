Weather forecast: Fair on Friday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Scattered clouds in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 04C to 20C.

Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 04C and 21C.

Scattered clouds in the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-18C. Sunny in Athens, 06C-20C. Fair in Thessaloniki, 04C-19C.