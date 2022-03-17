 Weather forecast: Drop in temperatures, strong winds on Friday - iefimerida.gr
Weather forecast: Drop in temperatures, strong winds on Friday

The weather will change in Greece on Friday with main characteristics the substantial drop in temperatures and the strong northeasterly winds reaching up to 9 on the Beaufort scale.

Rain or sleet with light snow in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of northern Greece with exception the region of Thrace where the weather will be mostly fair.

Temperatures will range from -03C to 08C. Showers in the western parts with temperatures between 05C and 14C.

Rain or sleet and light to medium snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of eastern Greece and temperatures between 01C to 11C.

Cloudy in the Aegean islands and Crete, 06C-14C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 04C-10C. Rain or sleet in Thessaloniki, 03C-07C.

