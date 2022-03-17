Weather forecast: Drop in temperatures, strong winds on Friday - iefimerida.gr

The weather will change in Greece on Friday with main characteristics the substantial drop in temperatures and the strong northeasterly winds reaching up to 9 on the Beaufort scale.

Rain or sleet with light snow in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of northern Greece with exception the region of Thrace where the weather will be mostly fair.

Temperatures will range from -03C to 08C. Showers in the western parts with temperatures between 05C and 14C.

Rain or sleet and light to medium snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of eastern Greece and temperatures between 01C to 11C.

Cloudy in the Aegean islands and Crete, 06C-14C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 04C-10C. Rain or sleet in Thessaloniki, 03C-07C.