Weather forecast: Scattered showers on Friday - iefimerida.gr

Scattered showers and westerly-southwesterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale.

The weather conditions favour the transfer of African dust. Clouds, rain in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 09C to 21C.

Clouds and scattered showers in the morning with gradual improvement in the eastern parts with temperatures between 10C and 22C.

Light rain in the Aegean islands and Crete, 14C-22C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 12C-21C. Scattered showers in Thessaloniki, 11C-21C.