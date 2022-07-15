Weather forecast: Fair weather on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Saturday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 17C to 37C.

Mostly fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 20C and 37C.

Sunny in the Aegean islands and Crete, 21C-35C. Fair in Athens, 23C-36C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 21C-34C.