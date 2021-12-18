Weather forecast: Cold, rain and snow on Sunday | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Fair weather with some clouds in western and northern regions is forecast on Sunday, but heavy rain, sleet and local storms will develop in the rest of the country.

These phenomena will be intense over the eastern mainland, Evia island, the Sporades islands, eastern Peloponnese, the Cyclades islands and also in Crete.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Snowfall is expected over mountainous regions across the country, on eastern semi-mountainous areas and also over Evia. These phenomena will subside and be restricted over Crete as of Sunday evening. Northern winds registering 4-6 on the Beaufort scale in the west, 5-7 in the east, and locally up to 8-9 on the Beaufort scale over the Aegean.

Temperatures will stay low, and range between 2C and 12C. In Athens, variable winds registering 3-4 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures from 2C to 9C. In Thessaloniki, a fair yet cold start but developing into sporadic rains, thunderstorms and snow in regional mountains, with phenomena abating by evening; variable winds registering 3-4 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures from 0C to 6C.