Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered showers on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered showers on Wednesday

Partly cloudy are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach up to 9 on the Beaufort scale. The weather conditions favour the transfer of dust from Africa.

Clouds and scattered showers in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 07C to 20C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 08C and 20C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the Aegean islands and Crete, 13C-21C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 12C-20C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in Thessaloniki, 10C-17C.

