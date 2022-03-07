Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered showers on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Rain and winds from variable directions are weather forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Clouds rain with snowfall in the mountainous and semi mountainous areas of northern Greece. Temperatures will range from 0C to 09C.

Clouds and local showers in the western parts and temperatures between 04C and 4C.

Clouds and scattered showers in the afternoon in eastern Greece and temperatures between 03C and 15C.

Cloudy with scattered showers in the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-16C. Mostly fair in the morning, scattered clouds later in the day in Athens, 06C-15C. Clouds, local showers in Thessaloniki, 03C-09C.