Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered showers on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Clouds, scattered showers and winds from variable directions are forecast for Saturday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale.

Clouds and scattered showers in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging freom 07C to 14C. Scattered showers in the western and eastern parts of the country with temperatures between 09C to 18C. Partly cloudy in the Aegean islands and Crete, 15C-20C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 10C-17C. Clouds with a chance of light rain in Thessaloniki, 09C-14C.

