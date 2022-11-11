Weather forecast: Clouds, rain on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Clouds, rain and winds from variable directions are forecast for Saturday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Showers in the northern parts of the country while snow will fall in the mountainous areas. Temperatures will range from 05C to 16C. Clouds and rain in the western parts with temperatures between 10C and 20C. Clouds and scattered showers in the eastern parts with temperatures between 07C and 17C. Scattered showers in the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-22C. Cloudy in Athens, 11C-17C. Rain in Thessaloniki, 08C-16C.