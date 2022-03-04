Weather forecast: Clouds, rain on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Rain and winds from variable directions are forecast for Saturday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.

The weather conditions favour the transfer of African dust. Clouds rain with snowfall in the mountainous and semi mountainous areas of northern Greece. Temperatures will range from 01C to 09C.

Rain in the western parts with dense snowfall in the mountainous and semi mountainous areas of Epirus and temperatures between 07C and 15C.

Scattered showers with snowfall in the mountainous areas of eastern Greece and temperatures between 06C and 16C.

Scattered showers in the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-18C. Partly cloudy with rain in the afternoon in Athens, 06C-15C. Rain in Thessaloniki, 03C-09C.