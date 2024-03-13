Weather forecast: Clouds, local showers on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

In the western and northern parts of the country, the islands of the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese, clouds with local showers are forecast until Wednesday noon.

In the rest of the areas, a few clouds temporarily increased with local rains in the mountainous areas of Crete, mainly in the midday and afternoon hours.

Westerly winds will blow up to 5 on the Beaufort scale.

The temperature will drop slightly mainly in the east and will reach 15 to 17 degrees in the west and north and 18 to 19 degrees Celsius in the other parts of the country.