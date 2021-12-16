Weather forecast: Clouds and rain on Friday | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Clouds, rain and northerly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale.

Rain with snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of northern Greece and temperatures ranging from 01C to 10C.

Partly cloudy and scattered showers in the western parts with temperatures between 03C and 14C.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Scattered showers in the eastern parts with temperatures between 03C and 12C.

Showers in the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-14C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 06C-12C; the same for Thessaloniki, 04C-10C.