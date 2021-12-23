Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Christmas Eve | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Mostly fair and winds from variable directions are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Clouds and gradually mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -04C to 11C.

Partly cloudy in the western parts with temperatures between 02C and 14C.

Mostly fair in the eastern parts and temperatures between 02C and 15C. Partly cloudy in the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-17C.

Mostly fair in Athens, 04C-14C; the same for Thessaloniki, -02C-10C.