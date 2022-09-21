'We are constructing a safety net for society with respect for fiscal stability', Staikouras says - iefimerida.gr

The government is constructing a safety net for society while respecting the need for fiscal stability, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said during the debate on an amendment to the budget in Parliament and the first round of measures implementing the prime minister's announcements at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

"As a government, we are fully aware of the reality. Despite the very good picture presented by the Greek economy, which everyone within and outside Greece has recognised, we are aware that this is made considerably murkier by a difficult reality," Staikouras said, adding that the government was aware of people's difficulties and concerns and of the need to continue providing support, especially to the more vulnerable households.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

According to a table presented by the minister, Greek citizens paid among the lowest electricity rates in Europe, while power providers financed the greater part of the subsidies.

The amendment tabled by Staikouras in Parliament included the permanent abolition of Special Solidarity Levy for all incomes and set the subsidy for heating oil at 0.20 euros per litre, before VAT, as well as higher student housing benefits.