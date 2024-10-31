Was Alexander the Great's Tunic Found in Vergina Tomb? New Study Sparks Debate - iefimerida.gr

A new study has reignited the debate surrounding Alexander the Great and the treasures found in the royal tomb at Vergina. Professor Antonis Bartziokas of the Democritus University of Thrace claims that a piece of fabric found in the tomb is actually a fragment of Alexander's famed "sacred tunic."

The fabric was discovered in 1977 inside a golden coffin (larnax) alongside skeletal remains and a golden wreath.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

While most experts believe the fabric is just a simple cloth, Professor Bartziokas argues it's a piece of a sarapis, a type of tunic Alexander wore after his conquests in Persia.

Ms. Bartziokas bases his theory on the fabric's purple dye and a white stripe, which he believes was created using a mineral common in Persian textiles. He also points to a painting in the tomb showing hunters, one of whom he identifies as Alexander wearing a similar tunic.

However, this claim has been met with strong opposition from other archaeologists. Angeliki Kottaridi, a leading expert on the Vergina tomb, calls the theory "pseudo-science." She argues the fabric is likely a shawl and that the white stripe is natural, not dyed. She also disagrees with Bartziokas's interpretation of the painting, stating that the hunter he identifies as Alexander is not wearing a tunic and is not even the figure meant to represent the famous king.

The disagreement highlights how interpretations of ancient artifacts can differ dramatically. The debate also reminds us of the lasting fascination with Alexander the Great and the ongoing efforts to understand his life and legacy. Whether or not this piece of fabric truly belonged to Alexander, the discussion it has sparked shows how much we still care about this iconic figure from history.