Wagner: Turkish statements not helping regional stability, violations of Greek airspace violations cause for concern - iefimerida.gr

Recent statements from the Turkish side "do not facilitate constructive dialogue and regional stability", the German Foreign Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Christian Wagner said on Wednesday.

Moreover, "the aggressive rhetoric, in particular, as well as Turkish violations of Greek airspace, give cause for concern," he added.

Asked by Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) to comment on the Berlin meeting on Tuesday by representatives of Germany, France, the US, Britain, and Turkey to discuss the upcoming NATO leaders' summit on June 29-30, Wagner said that the German government "is working hard with partners for dialogue and de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Replying to a question about "Germany's stance on the militarization of Greek islands," Wagner cited an excerpt from a statement by German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock made ahead of her recent visit to Athens, Ankara and Pakistan: "Greece plays an important role when it comes to the Mediterranean region's security. At a time when Europe's security is fundamentally challenged by [Russian] President Putin, we must stand united as NATO allies and European partners. Problems must be resolved through discussion and not through escalation of tensions."