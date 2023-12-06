'Visualising the voice of Maria Callas', a virtual reality installation by the National Opera, to run until Dec 21 - iefimerida.gr

The installation 'Visualising the Voice of Maria Callas' will be inaugurated at the Greek National Opera (GNO) foyer on Thursday, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center complex.

The five experimental installations in virtual reality are a result of a workshop between the GNO and the Digital Media Lab (DmLab) at the Technical University of Crete. The focus of the exhibition is to examine the relation of space with sound, when Maria Callas' voice is heard in segments of the operas of Bellini ('Norma'), Puccini ('Tosca') and Verdi ('Traviata').

One of four events by the GNO for the Year of Maria Callas, the installation is free of charge and will be open Monday-Sunday from 10:00 to 21:00 until its conclusion on December 21.

Following the exhibit, the installations will be uploaded in digital form on GNO TV and shown also at Chania (NW Crete) in the spring of 2024.