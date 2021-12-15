All visitors to Greece must present negative PCR test, as of Sunday | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Greek authorities will be requiring a negative PCR coronavirus test from all travelers who arrive in Greece, from any country in the world, as of 06:00 on Sunday, December 19, according to an updated announcement by the Greek Health Ministry.

The test must have been done up to 48 hours prior to departure.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Travelers who have spent less than 48 hours in a country prior to arriving in Greece are exempt from this requirement.