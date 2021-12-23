Very low temperatures in mountainous areas of Greece | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Freezing conditions prevailed in the mountainous areas of Greece on Thursday.

According to Athens National Observatory's meteo stations network/meteo.gr the lowest temperatures were recorded at the Lailias mountain cabin in the region of Serres (-11.8C) while very low temperatures were also recorded at Volakas in Nevrokopi (-11.6C), Vlasti, Kozani (-10.5C), in Grevena (-9.7C), in Vovousa, Ioannina (-9.4C), and at the ski resort Kellaria, Mount Parnassus (-9.1C).

Additionally, the temperature in the doline at Vathystalos on Mount Parnassus was -27.8C.