Very low temperatures and intense frost recorded on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Unseasonally low temperatures and intense frost were recorded early on Tuesday, especially in the northern parts of the country where temperatures fell below -9C.

According to the Athens National Observatory's meteo service, the lowest temperatures were recorded in Faraggi, Florina (-9.3C), in Seli, Naoussa (-9.1C), in Mesovouno, Kozani (-7.4C), in Grevena (-7.1C), in Terovo, Ioannina (-6.9C), in Petrouli, Trikala (-6.8C) and in Aghios Pavlos, Imathia (-6.6C).