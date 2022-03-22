 Very low temperatures and intense frost recorded on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Very low temperatures and intense frost recorded on Tuesday

xioni
Very low temperatures and intense frost recorded on Tuesday / Michalis Karagiannis / EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Unseasonally low temperatures and intense frost were recorded early on Tuesday, especially in the northern parts of the country where temperatures fell below -9C.

According to the Athens National Observatory's meteo service, the lowest temperatures were recorded in Faraggi, Florina (-9.3C), in Seli, Naoussa (-9.1C), in Mesovouno, Kozani (-7.4C), in Grevena (-7.1C), in Terovo, Ioannina (-6.9C), in Petrouli, Trikala (-6.8C) and in Aghios Pavlos, Imathia (-6.6C).

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ Snow

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ