Varvitsiotis: Energy crisis must be dealt with by Europe as a whole - iefimerida.gr

The energy crisis must be tackled at Europe-wide level, Alternate Foreign Affairs Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis told an online webinar by Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Monday.

Speaking at the online "Conference on the future of Europe: What has been done so far", Varvitsiotis added that if an EU member state were to deal alone with the energy crisis, it would lead to "fragmented markets and geopolitical dependencies that will open cracks in the European Union's unity." Therefore, he noted, "we need more of Europe as a whole to deal with current threats and challenges."

This webinar is related to the ongoing "Conference on the future of Europe" project, which invited EU citizens to provide input on several topics online. The European Parliament, Council and Commission will review the collected recommendations by national working groups on issues relevant to the union's future directions, challenges and priorities.

In Greece, the alternate foreign minister is in charge of coordinating national dialogue that has involved central and local government agencies and civil society.