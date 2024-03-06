US State Sec'y Blinken thanks PM Mitsotakis for Greece's contribution to Ukraine's security - iefimerida.gr

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed the American government's gratitude to Greece for its continued contribution to Ukraine's security, during a telephone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday.
According to a State Department statement, "The secretary and the prime minister reaffirmed the importance of the US-Greece bilateral relationship and our shared values as NATO allies to promote peace and prosperity. The secretary thanked the prime minister for Greece's continued contributions to Ukraine's security."
