US Senate confirms the appointment of George Tsunis as the new ambassador to Greece - iefimerida.gr

The US Senate has confirmed the appointment of George Tsunis as the new US Ambassador to Greece.
Tsunis is a Greek-American businessman with extensive experience in the tourism industry, as he is the founder and CEO of the Chartwell Hotels group. This company has a strong presence in all the northeastern states and collaborates with important names in the field, such as "Hilton", "Marriott" and "Intercontinental".
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο