Unsettled weather in the north, mostly sunny in other parts of Greece - iefimerida.gr

Unsettled weather with showers and storms is forecast in Macedonia, Thrace and as far south as the Sporades islands on Thursday, with fair conditions prevailing in the rest of the country, barring some afternoon showers.

Winds westerly in the west and south, 4-6 Beaufort. Northerly winds elsewhere, reaching a maximum of 7 Beaufort at sea. Temperatures will drop to between 15C and 30C in northern Greece, while ranging from 19C to 33C in the west, between 18C and 34C over the eastern mainland, and from 20C to 32C on the islands of the Aegean. Mostly sunny in Attica, with temperatures between 20C and 33C. Cloudy weather and rain in Thessaloniki, with temperatures between 18C and 30C.

