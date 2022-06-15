University of Athens to revoke Vladimir Putin's honorary doctorate - iefimerida.gr

The National & Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA) has set in motion the revocation of an honorary doctorate presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2001, the university's rectorate said on Wednesday.

EKPA said it has also informed the rectors of the European Civic University (CIVIS), a collaboration of 10 leading higher education institutions across Europe, during their online meeting the same day. Several universities in Ukraine are nearly destroyed or trying to return to operation, CIVIS noted.

In order to accelerate the rebuilding and coordination of Ukrainian higher-level education and the European Union, the University of Athens proposed the twinning of Ukrainian universities, individually or as a group, with European universities.