16.730 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Greece - iefimerida.gr

A total of 16,730 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Greece, of which 5,117 are minors, according to the Ministry of Civil Protection.

According to the data of the Greek police, in the last 24 hours (2/4/2022), 299 Ukrainian refugees entered Greece, of which 81 were minors.

Specifically, 167 people entered from Promachonas, 21 from Evzoni and 70 from the rest of the land border. 31 arrived at the "Eleftherios Venizelos" airport, 10 at the "Makedonia" airport.