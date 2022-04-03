 16.730 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Greece - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

16.730 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Greece

πρόσφυγες από την Ουκρανία επιβιβάζονται σε πούλμαν για να φύγουν μετά τη ρωσική εισβολή
Πρόσφυγες από την Ουκρανία επιβιβάζονται σε πούλμαν για να φύγουν μετά τη ρωσική εισβολή / Φωτογραφία αρχείου: AP/Andreea Alexandru
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

A total of 16,730 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Greece, of which 5,117 are minors, according to the Ministry of Civil Protection.

According to the data of the Greek police, in the last 24 hours (2/4/2022), 299 Ukrainian refugees entered Greece, of which 81 were minors.

Specifically, 167 people entered from Promachonas, 21 from Evzoni and 70 from the rest of the land border. 31 arrived at the "Eleftherios Venizelos" airport, 10 at the "Makedonia" airport.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ